Bank of America Cuts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $135.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of ARW opened at $118.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

