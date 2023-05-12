Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY remained flat at $10.37 during midday trading on Friday. 39,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.