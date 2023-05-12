Barclays Boosts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $74.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $70.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

