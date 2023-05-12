Barclays Boosts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $57.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THS opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.