Barclays Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $112.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

