Barclays Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $135.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Aptiv (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.29 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.