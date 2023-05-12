Barclays Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.29 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

