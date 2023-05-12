Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,418. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.