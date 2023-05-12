Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.64.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

