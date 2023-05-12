Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.64.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
