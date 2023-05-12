Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.8 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
BDRFF remained flat at $138.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
