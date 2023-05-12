Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,060 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

