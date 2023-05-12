B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $13.66 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $986.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

