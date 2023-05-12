BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in April

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,813,900 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 6,891,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHPLF traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 7,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,837. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

