Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Binovi Technologies Trading Down 36.0 %
OTCMKTS BNVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
