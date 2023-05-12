BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $567.41 million and $15.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006982 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003243 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003350 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003010 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
