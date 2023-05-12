BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $567.41 million and $15.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

