Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDI. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE BDI opened at C$6.76 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4887165 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

