BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,230. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $658.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

