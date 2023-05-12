Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 511.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,601.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

