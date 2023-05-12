BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

