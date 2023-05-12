Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $91.00 at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

