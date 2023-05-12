Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $16.75 price target on the stock.

BAK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of BAK stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

