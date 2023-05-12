Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

