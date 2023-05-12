Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kemper Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.