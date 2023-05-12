Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Up 1.0 %

BRKR opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

