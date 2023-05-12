Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.65.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.81. Bumble has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.03 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

