Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.25

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.25 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.13). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.13), with a volume of 174,610 shares changing hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The company has a market capitalization of £636.33 million, a PE ratio of 934.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.98.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes

About Cairn Homes

In other Cairn Homes news, insider Shane Doherty sold 373,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29), for a total value of £381,233.16 ($481,051.31). Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

