Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.25

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.25 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.13). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.13), with a volume of 174,610 shares changing hands.
Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The company has a market capitalization of £636.33 million, a PE ratio of 934.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.98.
Cairn Homes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes
About Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland
Read More
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.