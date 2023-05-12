Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.73

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 997386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2928571 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

