Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.
OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.
Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.
