Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.03 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average is $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.