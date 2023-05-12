Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.57. 21,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,874. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
