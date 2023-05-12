Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.57. 21,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,874. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

