Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 13,579,293 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50.

On Monday, March 6th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40.

Hayward Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

