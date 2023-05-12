CEEK VR Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $49.84 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,444.39 or 0.99950753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06224793 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,194,359.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.