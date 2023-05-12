Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$9.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.74. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.65.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

