Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.91.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.89 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
