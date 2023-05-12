CIBC Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Sector Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

NEP opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

