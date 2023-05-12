Citigroup Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $50.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.53 on Monday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.