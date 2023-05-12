Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $83,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

