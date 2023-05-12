Citigroup Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $106.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of APLS opened at $88.54 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.