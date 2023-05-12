Citigroup Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $16.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TASK stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.