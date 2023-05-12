Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant stock remained flat at $15.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

