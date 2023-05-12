Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 66.3% in April

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

GLQ stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 45,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,650. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,135 shares of company stock worth $179,270.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 124.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

