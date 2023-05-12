Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $250.67. 94,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,807. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

