Coastline Trust Co Has $3.38 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.41. 3,198,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,951,654. The company has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

