Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

MA stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $381.51. 370,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,360. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

