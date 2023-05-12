Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,755 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

MSI stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.54. 45,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,081. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $295.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.