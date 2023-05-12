Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,794,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

