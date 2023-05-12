Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.58. The company had a trading volume of 605,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,571. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

