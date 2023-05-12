Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Codexis Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Insider Activity

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,482.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

