Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Panagiotis Tsourapas Sells 13,698 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. 3,211,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $7,623,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.