Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.53.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.60 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218,841 shares of company stock valued at $29,489,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

