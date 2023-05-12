Constellium’s (CSTM) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.