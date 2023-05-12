Constellium’s (CSTM) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Constellium Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE CSTM opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.57.
Institutional Trading of Constellium
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.